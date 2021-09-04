New York, Sep 4 (AP) Defending champion Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a third-round loss at the U.S Open.

Eighteen-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez had the fans on her side as she pressured the third-seeded Osaka and pulled off the 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka threw her racket at least three times and was finally hit with a code violation in the third set when she hit the ball into the stands. She even draped a towel over her head as she took a break following her second-set loss.

Osaka played her first Grand Slam since she pulled out of the French Open in late May for a mental health break.

Fernandez used her left-handed serve to defeated two-time US Open quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi in straight sets before knocking off Osaka. She waved her arms and pumped her fist toward fans that cheered louder for her on every late point.

Osaka glumly walked to the locker room while Fernandez smiled and flashed two thumbs up in celebration. (AP)

