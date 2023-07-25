Pamplona (Spain), Jul 25 (AP) Spanish soccer club Osasuna said on Tuesday that it has overturned expulsion from the UEFA Europa Conference League after reaching an agreement with the Union of European Football Associations, which was signed off by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA did not immediately confirm the agreement with Osasuna.

Also Read | Japan Open 2023: HS Prannoy To Face Kidambi Srikanth in Pre-Quarters, Aakarshi Kashyap Bows Out.

UEFA removed Osasuna from the third-tier European competition three weeks ago because former club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago.

Osasuna argued its current management was not involved in wrongdoing. The club filed an appeal at CAS trying to save its first European qualification for 17 years which it earned by placing seventh in the Spanish league last season.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept World-Record GBP259 Million Bid for France Striker From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal.

In a statement Tuesday, Osasuna said a so-called “consent award” was reached with UEFA and ratified by CAS.

A verdict was needed before the Conference League play-off round starts on August 24.

Athletic Bilbao, which was eighth in La Liga last season, had been preparing to enter the playoffs draw that UEFA will make on August 7. (AP) AYG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)