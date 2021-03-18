Pamplona [Spain], March 18 (ANI): CA Osasuna's Ante Budimir has expressed his desire to be amongst the top while admitting that he is happy to be at the club.

"When I came from Italy I came alone to Mallorca and I came with all my baggage because I wanted to stay in Spain and I had only 6 months because I came in January. I am here now to continue my progress, to be amongst the top and I am happy to be here," Budimir said in a statement.

Budimir said while it hasn't been the smoothest of starts for him as he was down with coronavirus, things have started to go smooth now. "I heard about the team that they are a really good group and I have found that and this makes my daily life easier. First it was difficult you know as I had Covid. Day before I got tested negative and came to know that I have antibodies and I get the green light that I can play.

"It was amazing to come and say hello to the guys and in the next 10 hours score a goal. Me as a player I like to be in the box and do my best with the ball and do my job. I am looking forward to playing here," he explained.

Budimir joined Osasuna on loan in October last year from Mallorca. Osasuna is currently placed on the 13th spot in the LaLiga with 29 points from 27 games. From the 27 matches the club has played so far, Osasuna has only managed to win seven of those and suffered a defeat in 12.

Osasuna will next play against Huesca on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)