Cape Town [South Africa], February 26 (ANI): Following her side's 19-run win in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup over South Africa in Cape Town, Australia skipper Meg Lanning said that the effort from the group was "pretty special" and bowlers delivered well in the powerplay overs.

A half-century by batter Beth Mooney and brilliant death bowling helped Australia clinch their sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs despite a valiant knock from opener Laura Wolvaardt in the final at Cape Town on Sunday.

"It is a pretty special effort from the group, all the teams came really hard and we knew that was gonna happen, but to be able to perform so well throughout the tournament, super proud. We felt it was a good score but you have to bowl well with the wicket not as good as it was in the semi-final, so we were confident if we could hit the right lengths and target the stumps enough, we will be able to put South Africa under pressure, I thought our powerplay was excellent and that really set the tone," said Lanning in a post-match presentation.

"It is just about enjoying the opportunity and making sure that we are focused on what we are doing. We knew it was gonna be an amazing atmosphere which it was. It was a great event and we got some really good experience within the group and we wanted to really call on that and make sure when the pressure was on we are able to keep things simple and get things done and that's what everybody did."

"The people (of South Africa) have been super-friendly and the tournament has been amazing, so we thoroughly enjoyed it and certainly nice to finish off with the win here with this group. It's a special group, not just the players but the support staff who put a lot of work behind the scenes, so just want to thank all that back group over there who certainly allowed us to go out there and play some cricket and really enjoy ourselves and also my family and friends are here. All the support from back home and here, it has been amazing."

Lanning had a solid tournament with the bat, scoring 149 runs in five innings at an average of 49.66. Her highest individual score in the tournament is 49*.

Coming to the match, Australia put up 156/6 on the board in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Beth Mooney shined for Australia with an unbeaten 74 in 53 balls, with nine fours and a six. Gardner also contributed a vital 29-run knock of 21 balls.

Shabnim Ismail (2/26) finished as the leading wicket-taker for her side. Marizanne Kaap also took two wickets for 35 runs. Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon took a wicket each.

In the chase of 157, South Africa was struggling at 54/3 in 10.4 overs. A 55-run stand for the fourth wicket between Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon brought back the hosts into the game. But Australia re-established their grip on the match by dismissing Laura for a 48-ball 61, consisting of five fours and three sixes.

Megan Schutt, Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen each took a wicket.

Mooney was named as the 'Player of the Match' for her half-century.

Ashleigh also clinched the 'Player of the Tournament' award. She made 110 runs in five innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 119.56. Her best individual score in the tournament was 31. She also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.25, with the best bowling figures of 6.25.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 137/6 (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25, Ashleigh Gardner 1/20) lost to Australia: 156/6 (Beth Mooney 74*, Gardner 29, Shabnim Ismail 2/26). (ANI)

