Liverpool [UK], November 11 (ANI): Liverpool on Wednesday announced that Owen Beck has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

"Owen Beck has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC," the Premier League side said in a statement.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds' Academy from Stoke City at U13 level and has moved his way through the age groups. He spent 2019-20 with the U18s, but was also involved with the U21s for the EFL Trophy and the U19 UEFA Youth League squad.

Beck agreed his first professional contract with the Reds earlier this year and has now committed to extending his stay with the club.

The club said that this season, the Wales youth international Beck has been with Barry Lewtas' U23s, continuing his development as an attacking left-sided full-back. (ANI)

