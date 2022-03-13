Karachi [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Sunday said that his knock of 93 runs was an important one as it provided his team with a stronghold in the second Test against Pakistan.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia's score read at 505/8, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

"You want to make those triple figures. Quite an important knock for the team in the situation. We will see what the skipper does tomorrow. If we can get as many runs as possible in the first innings, hopefully the pitch will have opportunities for 20 wickets," said Alex Carey after the end of play on Day 2.

"The more runs you have now the better because it may deteriorate towards Day 4. We were able to get through reverse swing. We did see a bit of inconsistency in bounce towards the end. We are enjoying our time here. The food is good and the hospitality has been fantastic," he added.

Resuming the second day at 251/3, Khawaja continued with his lethal form along with Nathan Lyon. The duo thrashed the Pakistan bowlers and took the score to 300. Lyon was then dismissed by Faheem Ashraf for 38 runs. (ANI)

