Multan, Dec 11 (AP) Pakistan made an aggressive start to reach 64-0 after England set an imposing victory target of 355 on a turning wicket in the second cricket Test on Sunday.

Harry Brook hit his second successive century and made 108 off 149 balls before England was bowled out for 275 on Day 3, giving the visitors more than eight sessions to have a shot at a 2-0 lead in their first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years.

Pakistan needs a further 291 runs to keep the series alive and also beat its previous highest-ever successful run-chase in a home test match — 314 against Australia in a one-wicket win at Karachi in 1994.

England took a significant 79-run first-innings lead after Pakistan lost seven wickets for 37 and crumbled for 202 in the first innings.

In the absence of injured opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique batted fluently against England's seamers during an hour before lunch and also dominated the early spin of Jack Leach, who shared the new ball.

Shafique was not out on 34 and Rizwan successfully overturned a leg before wicket decision against him through television referral just before lunch in Mark Wood's first over. He was unbeaten on 28.

Imam was taken to hospital for an MRI scan after he felt discomfort in his right hamstring before play. The left-handed Imam could return at No. 7.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed prospered for Pakistan again and snared a match haul of 11-234, becoming only the second Pakistani after Mohammad Zahid to take 10 wickets on test debut. Fast bowler Zahid took 11-130 against New Zealand at Rawalpindi in 1996.

Brook continued his rich run of form that helped England win the first test by 74 runs at Rawalpindi, where he hit two belligerent knocks of 153 and 87.

Resuming Sunday on 202-5, already 281 runs ahead, captain Ben Stokes (41) stretched the sixth-wicket stand with Brook to 101 runs as England scored at a brisk pace before losing five wickets for just 19 runs.

Brook, 74 overnight, raised his second hundred with a pulled boundary to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz before Stokes fell to a brilliant running catch by Mohammad Ali at deep mid-wicket.

Ahmed, who took 7-114 in the first innings, claimed his fourth second-innings wicket by having Ollie Robinson clean bowled off a googly before legspinner Zahid Mahmood (3-52) took the last two wickets in one over soon after England's lead crossed the 350-run mark.

Brook, who hit 14 fours and a six, was caught in the outfield when he swept Mahmood to deep square leg and James Anderson was trapped leg before wicket. (AP)

