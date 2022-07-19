Galle, Jul 19 (AP) Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq got Pakistan away to a positive start chasing a target of 342 for victory against Sri Lanka, reaching 68 without loss at lunch on Day 4 of the first test.

Pakistan still need a further 274 runs to take a lead in the two-match series and will have to set a record to reach the target. The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at Galle is 268 set by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Abdullah and Imam had some nervous moments in the morning session Tuesday. Imam was given out LBW to Kasun Rajitha on three but the decision was overturned on review. In Rajitha's next over, Dinesh Chandimal, running backward from extra-cover, put down a tough chance off Imam.

There was a loud shout for LBW against Abdullah and although Sri Lanka reviewed the original not out decision, the batter survived by narrowest of margins. He remained unbeaten on 41 at lunch and Imam was not out on 25.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 337 in its second innings, adding eight runs in four overs in the morning after resuming on 329-9.

The hosts were confident that they had enough runs on the board and the only anticipation was Dinesh Chandimal reaching his hundred. He was on 86 overnight and was left stranded on 94 not out when Naseem Shah bowled Prabath Jayasuriya.

The series is being played against the backdrop of an economic and political crisis engulfing Sri Lanka.

The second test, scheduled to start next Sunday, was switched from Colombo to Galle because Cricket Sri Lanka decided not to take any chances with potential political protests in the capital.

The venue switch was confirmed around the time Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became acting President last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country's economic collapse, declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence, with severe shortages of essential items such as fuel, cooking gas and medicine. (AP)

