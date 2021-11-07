Sharjah, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan made 189 for four against Scotland in their final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Babar Azam top-scored with 66 off 47 balls while Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and Shoaib Malik 54 not out off 18 balls.

Brief scores: Pakistan 189/4 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 66, Shoaib Malik 54 not out; Hamza Sharif 1/24, Chris Greaves).

