Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has been booked in a case registered at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station for allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old minor girl.

In the first information report (FIR) that has been registered, the girl has stated that Yasir Shah's friend Farhan had allegedly raped her at gunpoint and then filmed the act, reported geo.tv.

The girl then further stated that Yasir Shah had warned her of severe consequences if she went to the authorities to tell about the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she has stated in the FIR, as reported by geo.tv.

Responding to the entire incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts."

Yasir Shah has played 46 Tests for Pakistan, managing to take 235 wickets with his best figures being 8-41. (ANI)

