Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged team which had beaten India by 10 wickets in their last match.

After Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear, Adam Milne will join the squad, captain Kane Williamson said.

They are playing their first match.

The Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

