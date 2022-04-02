Lahore, Apr 2 (AP) Pakistan captain Babar Azam won his third straight toss and chose to bowl against Australia in the third and final one-day international on Saturday with the series at 1-1.

Babar's 15th ODI hundred and Imam-ul-Haq's second successive century led Pakistan to its record chase of 349 in the second game. Australia had an emphatic 88-run win in the first match.

Pakistan dropped middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and replaced him with hard-hitting batsman, Asif Ali, who will be playing his first match of the series.

An understrength Australia is missing several leading players but has not lost an ODI series against Pakistan since 2002.

The visitors also made one change from the last game, bringing in left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff for the first time in the series in place of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff. (AP)

