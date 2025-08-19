New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey on Tuesday stated that Pakistan's withdrawal from the Asia Cup Hockey in Bihar later this month is because they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons.

The upcoming Asia Cup Hockey in Rajgir, Bihar, has seen some changes, with Pakistan and Oman withdrawing from the tournament. The event, scheduled from August 29 to September 7, will now welcome Bangladesh and Kazakhstan as replacements.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here’s The Truth.

"Asia Cup is a very important tournament in Asian hockey. Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons...Oman team has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their Government," Dilip Kumar Tirkey told ANI.

"Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons. We do not have anything to say," he further added.

Also Read | BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reacts On Shubman Gill’s Inclusion in Team India’s Squad For Asia Cup 2025 As Vice-Captain, Says ‘We Obviously See Leadership Qualities in Him’ (Watch Video).

Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, will not participate, paving the way for Bangladesh to make the cut. Oman too decided against participation, with Kazakhstan taking their place in the competition.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced the official match schedule for the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Tuesday. This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia, but also the winners of Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium, Netherlands 2026.

The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defence against Chinese Taipei, and hosts India facing China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

After facing China, the hosts will face Japan on August 31, and will play their final group game on September 1 against Kazakhstan.The participating nations are divided into two pools: Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy and secure Asia's spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)