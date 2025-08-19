India men's national Hockey team makes a strong comeback in the ongoing four-match series against Australia as they secure a solid 3-2 victory. India are currently preparing for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in 2026 and ahead of that, they are playing a series with Australia to condition themselves with Craig Fulton's tactics. Despite a gut-wrenching defeat in the first and second game, India made sure to come back and snatch a victory here and kept the possibility of a comeback in the series. India Men's National Hockey Suffers 1-4 Loss Against Australia in First Match of Test Series 2025.

