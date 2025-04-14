Islamabad, Apr 14 (AP) Quetta Gladiators' off-spinner Usman Tariq of Pakistan was reported for a suspect bowling action during the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament.

Tariq was reported by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown after Quetta lost to Lahore Qalandars by 79 runs at Rawalpindi on Sunday. Tariq bowled his quote of four overs and returned figures of 1-31.

He also picked up 2-26 against Peshawar Zalmi as Quetta began its campaign with a thumping 80-run win.

“As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future (PSL) matches,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. “However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before he can resume bowling.”

Last year, Tariq was also reported for a suspect bowling action during Quetta's match against Karachi Kings at the same venue before the franchise voluntarily pulled out the off-spinner from the tournament to undergo the bowling test.

Later in last August, an ICC-accredited laboratory in Lahore cleared the off-spinner's bowling action and he competed in domestic tournaments without being reported. (AP)

