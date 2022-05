Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that the one-day international (ODI) series between Pakistan and West Indies has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the decision comes due to political uncertainty in the country's capital Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi. The ODI series will kick-start from June 8 onwards and three one-day internationals will take place in the series. It is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Multan was kept as a backup option for the series by the Pakistan Cricket Board, with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan potentially planning protest rallies in the capital in the coming days. After a rally on May 25, possibilities are more such rallies take place over the coming days.

Multan remained the only viable option to host the series, with pitches being relaid in Lahore and Karachi, and the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar undergoing renovation.

The games will start at 4 pm in the afternoon and a training camp will be carried out by Pakistan from June 1-4 in Lahore, before the squad moves to Multan. West Indies team will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

ODIs have been carried over from the series scheduled last year in December. Only three T20Is could take place before a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp forced the postponement of ODIs.

There will be no bio-bubble for the series. (ANI)

