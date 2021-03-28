Harare [Zimbabwe], March 28 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket on Sunday confirmed that its upcoming series against Pakistan would be played behind closed doors in Harare.

"@ZimCricketv will host @TheRealPCB in April-May for two Test matches and three T20I games. All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium," Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted.

Pakistan will become the first men's international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 era when they announced the schedule of their two-Test and three T20I series.

The Pakistan side will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17, where the five matches will take place from April 21-May 11. After the T20Is, Babar Azam's side will play Zimbabwe in two Tests, the first of which will begin on April 29.

This will mark the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan's last Test on Zimbabwean soil. The second Test will begin on May 7.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Pakistan men's cricket sides have toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa. Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men's side, while the women's sides visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, the Pakistan U19 squad will tour Bangladesh for four-day and five 50-over-side matches. (ANI)

