Nyon (Switzerland), Nov 22 (AP) The display of hundreds of Palestinian flags at a Champions League game by fans of Scottish club Celtic cost the team a fine of 17,500 euros (USD 19,000), the Union of European Football Associations said Wednesday.

The fans of the Scottish champions have long publicly supported the Palestinian cause and defied requests from the club not to do so on October 25 when the team hosted Atletico Madrid.

UEFA charged Celtic for a “provocative message of an offensive nature” inside the stadium.

Celtic was fined 20,000 euros (USD 21,700) by UEFA for the same charge at its previous Champions League home game against Italian club Lazio on October 4. At that time, Celtic fans showed an anti-fascist display with an image of Benito Mussolini, the World War II-era Italian dictator, and a slogan using an expletive.

Also Wednesday, UEFA added fines totalling 11,500 euros (USD 12,500) for fans lighting fireworks and blocking exit passages at the game against Atletico. (AP)

