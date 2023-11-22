The ICC Cricket World 2023 has finally come to an end with Australia led by Pat Cummins winning the competition and lifting the title by beating India in the final. A major heartbreak for India and Indian fans as the drought for ICC titles for the last ten years still continue. India entered the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as favourites winning ten games in row. Australia won the toss and put India to bat which was in favour of the hosts in a high-pressure game. But after Travis Head took a stunning catch of Rohit Sharma, India got stuck on a slowish surface and could only set a target of 241 which got chased down easily by Australia. After the game, some YouTube channels claimed that Travis Head's catch was not completed properly and ICC has agreed for a rematch of India with Australia in for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title. Australian Skipper Pat Cummins Lauds Travis Head’s Match-Winning Knock in IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final, Says ‘Selectors Backed Him…It Paid Off’.

Australian captain Pat Cummins brought Glenn Maxwell into the attack in the tenth over against a rampaging Rohit Sharma and Rohit immediately took the attack to him, hitting him for a six and a four and then in the fourth ball of the over, he tried to hit him again. the shot got miscued and lobbed towards the sweeper cover region. Travis Head, who was inside the circle, ran behind it and in the end completed a brilliant catch. Although, several YouTube channels have came up with the claim that the catch was not completed and it was a cheating done by Australia. The ICC has agreed that it was a cheating and now there will another match between India and Australia to decide who will be the champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Outrageous! Travis Head Pulls Off Well-Judged Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

In reality, nothing such has happened. The catch taken by Travis Head was completely legal and approved by the on-field umpires. There was even no need for third-umpire to check. Also ICC has not agreed for any rematch and Australia are the champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fair and square. Despite it being an established facts many YouTube channels and content creators have come up with fake videos and each of these videos have views in lakhs. People unaware of the circumstances have got trapped by the clickbait title and misguiding thumbnails and provided them with views.

