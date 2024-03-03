Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Multiple time world champion Pankaj Advani was up and dominating as he retained his crown during the CCI Snooker Classic, handing challenger Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final here on Sunday.

Advani displayed his prowess, potting with the utmost accuracy and consistency, besides using some clever tactical play to brush aside Chawla, who put up a bold show trying to match him.

"It's never easy to defend a title because everybody is gunning to get the better of you. As I said, I have been really comfortable playing at CCI, and it probably brings out the best in me. I enjoy my game more than anything else," Advani said.

Advani rolled in a break of 76 to clinch the opening frame before Chawla came up with 50 points to level the scores. The former then began to play fluently and grabbed the subsequent two to take a 3-1 lead.

However, Chawla appeared to be determined, as with some steady pots, he won the fifth to trail 3-2 at the break.

Following the break, Chawla had a fantastic prospect to take home the sixth, only to squander a considerable 49-point lead as Advani bounced back to seize the frame and grow the lead to 4-2.

Advani then assembled a break of 66 and pocketed the next frame as well to further extend the lead to 5-2 before Chawla came up with a break of 71 to grasp the eighth frame.

Advani barely won the ninth frame, followed by an impeccable performance to squash Chawla's hopes of bouncing back.

Advani delivered two splendid efforts of 122 and 72 to get the job done, racing to a 75-12, 1-58, 64-39, 63-29, 7-75, 66-64, 94-5, 0-81, 64-47, 122-8, and 72-9 success.

"I credit my opponent, Kamal; he played some fantastic snooker in this tournament. I think he also had a little tougher draw, so maybe I was just a little more fresh and relaxed before the final, but he played some amazing players all the way till the final. So, congratulations Kamal,” Advani said after collecting his winner's trophy.

