New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Pankaj Singh, the BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been elected unopposed as Cycling Federation of India (CFI) president in the Annual General Body meeting in Nainital.

Maninder Pal Singh was elected as secretary general for the second consecutive term on Sunday while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala was elected as the treasurer.

Twenty six states and boards affiliated to CFI participated in the AGM.

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana got two members elected in the executive council while a member each was elected from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamilnadu, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh & Andaman & Nicobar.

Pankaj Singh thanked all the members for their support.

"I will ensure that not only cyclists but sportpersons of India get the best facilities and will focus on grassroot program," he said.

"I have more work to be done on my part. Cycling is the most popular sport but we have to develop it to the elite level. We have to shift focus on the players at grass root level from where we can get the best talent, we have to nurture them carefully and can win medals at international level."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)