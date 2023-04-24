Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the series decider after the fourth and penultimate T20I was washed out due to rain. Pakistan leads the five-game series 2-1 and will be looking to clinch it. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to draw level. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 5th T20I live streaming online and live telecast in India, scroll down for all the information. Hailstorm Stops Play in Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Rawalpindi.

After winning the first two T20Is, Pakistan lost the third game. The home side will now be looking to make it 3-1. After bouncing back from two back-to-back defeats, New Zealand will be hoping to draw level in the series. Both sides will be looking to field almost unchanged teams.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 5th T20I of the five-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 24. The PAK vs NZ match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

