Resurgent Gujarat Titans (GT) cross swords with the inconsistent Mumbai Indians in the match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2023, Tuesday. Before the match between Gujarat and Mumbai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. Shivam Dube Hits Third-Fastest Half-Century for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

On one hand, Mumbai Indians are coming into the match after registering a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game and with this loss they have secured their third defeat out of the tournament. The team is currently placed in the seventh position after winning three and losing three games out of the six matches that they played.

After a dismal start to their opening campaign, the Rohit Sharma-led unit won three games in a row until they went down against PBKS in their last game. The batters, especially captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and, Ishan Kishan are finally showing form with the bat and this is a good sign especially with the ODI World Cup is just few months away. With the rise of all-rounder, Cameron Green, the unit seems to have finally found its USP. However, for the past few matches, their bowling department has not been up to the mark as they seemed to have leaked too many runs and that costed them the match against PBKS.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (GT), on the other hand, are heading into the clash after securing a narrow win against the Lucknow Super Giants. The team is brimming with confidence after registering four wins out of the six games that they have played. The Hardik Pandy-led unit will look to carry on their winning run. Gujarat’s batters have been superb, especially the likes of Shubman Gill, and also their last match saw captain Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha also finding form. During their last outing, the bowlers produced sensational efforts that saw Lucknow getting bowled out well below the target. Virat Kohli Becomes First Royal Challengers Bangalore Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR Match.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Gujarat and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between GT and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Gujarat and Mumbai is Gujarat.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between GT and MI. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in their last matches. The prediction further states that Mumbai have got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Mumbai may go on to beat Gujarat, provided if Mumbai put up their best performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).