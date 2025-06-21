Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Rishabh Pant on Saturday went past MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket, bringing up his seventh on the second day of the series opener against England here.

Pant struck a six off the first ball of the 100th over of India's innings, clearing the fence off Shoaib Bashir to bring up the milestone.

It was his first century since September 2024 when he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni had scored 4,876 runs with six tons and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09 and remains the highest run-scorer as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests.

Pant, who completed 3,000 runs during this innings, also has 15 fifties in 44 Tests and averages nearly 44.

The third in this list is Wriddhiman Saha with two centuries, followed by Syed Kirmani and Farokh Engineer with two each.

Nayan Mongia also scored one century.

