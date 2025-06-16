Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Allegations of ball-tampering have been levelled against R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League by Seicham Madurai Panthers, who have been directed to present evidence for the "post-facto and speculative" charges by the event's organisers.

The Panthers accused Dragons of tampering with the ball by using towels “treated with chemicals” during a match on June 14 at Salem.

However, it's understood that the towels in question were provided by the state cricket association to wipe the ball if it got wet. The drying was done in the presence of the on field umpires.

Therefore, the TNPL has asked the Panthers to submit proof at the earliest to “substantiate” their charges.

“The allegation appears to be post-facto, speculative in nature and based solely on internal team communications without supporting evidence,” TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan wrote in his mail, which is in PTI's possession, to the Panthers.

Kannan further noted that no complaint was lodged by the on-field umpires or the match referee during or after the match.

It has been learned that the TNPL is likely to form an internal committee to discuss the issue.

The chain of events started when Panthers CEO Mahesh S wrote to TNPL claiming “blatant” ball tampering by defending champions Dragons.

In his letter, Mahesh also asked the TNPL top-brass to conduct a probe into the source of towels.

In the match at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Dragons defeated Panthers by nine wickets.

Batting first, Panthers made 150 for 8 in 20 overs but Ashwin went wicketless, while conceding 27 runs in his four overs.

However, he made a 29-ball 49 while batting as an opener as Dragons chased down the target in 12.3 overs.

