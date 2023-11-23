New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Legendary defender Paolo Maldini revealed that AC Milan made ambitious attempts to sign Argentina's superstar and 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

The young boy from Santa Fe who made his first appearance in 2004 has enjoyed a career that can be deemed nothing short of a fairytale.

He spent the majority of his career with FC Barcelona and finally made a switch to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain in 2021 and then to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

While speaking in the PoretCast podcast as quoted from Goal.com, Maldini opened up about Milan's efforts to sign Messi. The former Italian player and technical director worked intensely for 10 days in pursuit of signing the Argentinian sensation.

The best opportunity to secure the Argentine's signature was during the crucial 2021 summer when financial challenges prevented Barcelona from renewing his contract but the experienced forward opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"We tried to sign Leo Messi. I wanted him, we called for it but after 10 days we understood it was just impossible. It is too late now, but a player like Messi is a spectacle for anyone to witness. When I read that he might even go to Inter, I got scared," Maldini said in the PoretCast podcast as quoted from Goal.com.

The numerous accolades and trophies Messi has acquired over a period of time are just a reflection of the decorated career he has enjoyed over the period of time.

At the end of the last month, Messi won his record eighth title an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he continued to walk in the twilight of his career.

Messi was presented with the award by none other than English football icon David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. (ANI)

