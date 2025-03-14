New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Para athletes from 20 countries, who participated in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, on Friday celebrated the festival of colours Holi after the closing ceremony of the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Leading accessibility organisation Svayam, the official accessibility partner for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, organised the celebration along with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Reinforcing its commitment to making sporting venues more inclusive, Svayam conducted a detailed accessibility review of the venue and provided customised transport solutions, facilitating smooth mobility for all participants during the Grand Prix.

Commencing on March 8, the competition hosted over 350 para-athletes from 20 plus countries, providing them with a global platform to display their skill and determination.

Highlighting the importance of accessibility at sporting venues, Sminu Jindal, founder chairperson of Svayam, said, "Ensuring accessibility in sporting venues is not just about compliance; it is about fostering inclusivity, dignity, and equal opportunities for all.

"Sports has the power to unite people, and no one should be left out due to physical barriers. I am doubly happy today to be celebrating Holi with all these para champions. By prioritizing accessibility, we create spaces where everyone, regardless of ability, can participate, enjoy, and celebrate the spirit of sports."

