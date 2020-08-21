Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) Internationally acclaimed para- swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya has been selected for the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award-2020, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present this award in New Delhi on August 29, the public relations department official said.

"Lohiya, a resident of Gata village of Gwalior district, is the first divyang sportsperson in the country to receive this award. He became the first para-swimmer of Asia, who crossed the 42 km Catalina Channel of America in just 11.34 hours in August last year," the official added.

