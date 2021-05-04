Turin (Italy), May 4 (AP) Parma was relegated from Serie A after losing 1-0 at Torino, which boosted its own hopes of survival.

Torino right back Mërgim Vojvoda scored on Monday to condemn Parma to the second division.

Parma's fifth successive defeat left it 12 points below Cagliari in the last position of safety with four matches remaining. Cagliari has the better head-to-head record which is the tiebreaker in Serie A.

Torino moved three points above the relegation zone, with a game in hand.

Torino almost took the lead midway through the first half but Cristian Ansaldi's powerful effort crashed off the crossbar.

Ansaldi grabbed an assist though, in the 63rd minute, as he muscled his way into the left side of the area and rolled the ball across for Vojvoda to tap in at the far post.

Torino hit the woodwork for a second time in the match when Andrea Belotti's effort came off the left post. The Italy forward also had a goal ruled out for offside moments earlier. AP

