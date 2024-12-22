Grand Baie (Mauritius), Dec 22 (AP) English golfer John Parry overcame a five-stroke deficit in the final round to win the Mauritius Open on Sunday and claim his second title on the European tour, 14 years after his first.

Parry made seven birdies and an eagle to shoot 8-under 64 early in the round and set the clubhouse target at 14-under 274.

Third-round co-leader Dylan Naidoo (71) and Christo Lamprecht (65), who are both from South Africa, tied for second place two shots back.

Another South African, Jovan Rebula, shot 70 and was alone in fourth on 11 under.

Parry's last top-tier victory came at the Vivendi Cup in 2010, though he won three times on the second-tier European Challenge Tour this calendar year. AP

