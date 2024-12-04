Buy Team India New ODI Jersey Online: There's a new ODI jersey for the Indian cricket team! Adidas, the official kit manufacturer for Team India designed a new ODI jersey for both the men's and women's teams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled the new Team India ODI jersey at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. While unveiling the new ODI jersey, Harmanpreet Kaur shared that she liked how it looked and expressed happiness at the fact that the India women's national cricket team would be wearing it first. Fans who support the India men's and women's national cricket teams, can read below to find out how to purchase the new Team India ODI jersey. Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur Unveil India Cricket Team’s New ODI Jersey (Watch Video).

This new jersey is different from the old one in terms of design. While the blue seemingly did not change much, the new Team India ODI jersey has a remarkable pattern on the shoulders outlined by dark blue patches which also appear on the sides. The shoulders have the trademark Adidas stripes with the background being that of colours from the Indian national flag and it adds to the glory and overall look of the new Team India ODI jersey.

Team India's New ODI Jersey

How to Buy Team India New ODI Jersey?

The new Team India ODI jersey is available for purchase online. Fans who want to have their hands on the new Team India merchandise can visit the Adidas website and purchase the new ODI jersey. The Team India new ODI jersey is available in various sizes as well. Besides, fans can also purchase the new Team India ODI jersey from select offline stores as well. BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah Gift Special ‘NAMO’ India Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is the Price of Team India New ODI Jersey?

The Team India new ODI jersey has been priced at Rs 5,999. Fans who are additionally 'Adiclub' members can also have special offers including free delivery while purchasing the Team India new ODI jersey. Harmanpreet Kaur, while launching the new ODI jersey, stated that the India women's national cricket team would be wearing this jersey in the home ODIs against West Indies. The Indian men's national cricket team on the other hand, is expected to wear the new ODI jersey in the ODI series against England in February 2025.

