South Africa National Cricket Team will clash against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Pakistan have already sealed the series victory by winning the first two ODIs. The first ODI had a Saim Ayub show where he scored a brilliant hundred helping Pakistan chase down a tricky score on a rather difficult pitch and in the next ODI, Pakistan posted a big total on board which South Africa failed to chase down. Considering how the year has went for Pakistan cricket and the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is at their home. It was a big victory. SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024: Top Five Performers From South Africa Against Pakistan Clash.

South Africa has not been at their best in the ODI series as they have been completely outplayed in the first two ODIs. They won the T20I series comfortably but has not been able to display the same level of dominance in the ODI series, although they would want a consolation victory here. South Africa wore a pink jersey in the 1st ODI 2023 against India at New Wanderers in Johannesburg instead of their traditional green kit. The tradition started back in 2013 when South Africa donned the pink jersey for a match during the five-match ODI series against Pakistan and has since seen the Proteas play 11 such 'Pink ODIs' with a great record witnessing nine victories and only two defeats.

Why Are South Africa Players Wearing Pink Jersey Against Pakistan?

Well, the reason behind South African cricketers wearing a different kit is that it's a part of the tradition of Pink Day ODIs, where the South African team showcases support for breast cancer awareness. Cricket South Africa has urged all its citizens to actively participate in this significant cause by wearing pink shirts, and the costs of the matches will go to support initiatives related to breast cancer. Heinrich Klaasen Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for ICC Code of Conduct Breach in SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

Talking about this tradition during the last time when South Africa donned the pink jersey, Cricket South Africa's CEO, Pholetsi Moseki expressed the need to raise awareness about breast cancer with cricket fans. He also said encouragement is needed for people to be proactive and get screened. Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer among women in South Africa, but it can affect men as well. Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive outcome

