Manchester [UK], June 11 (ANI): Manchester United legend Paul Scholes pointed out the change in the culture of the club after Erik Ten Hag's arrival.

Last year when Ten Hag took up the role of United's head coach, they were merely chasing shadows of their past self.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live TV Telecast of Roland Garros Men's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

But within a year since his arrival, the Dutchman has transformed them into winners and on the pitch they showcase glimpses of their glory days.

The major change that this team has gone through reflects in their style of play and the control that Ten Hag exercises behind the scenes as well as during the game.

Also Read | IND 224/9 in 61.5 Overs (Target 444) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Nathan Lyon Ends KS Bharat’s Stay.

"He's just no-nonsense. I think, in the past, the players at this club have probably played the way they want to rather than the way the manager wants to. I think he's totally turned that around," Paul Scholes said as quoted by www.manchesterunited.com.

"The players do what their manager wants, they stick to what he wants off the pitch, on the pitch, and I think everyone's seeing the benefits from that."

Another factor that has led to a major transformation within the team has been the presence of leaders and the experience that their new players like Casemiro offers to the team.

"I think for two or three years at least, this team's been accused of lacking leaders," he began. "I think there's a few leaders in the team," Scholes added.

"When you think of the experience of Casemiro, Martinez is a great character and got personality and his experience. And I think that's all changed around a little bit."

"They've got a belief in them as well. I don't think, you know, they don't dominate games as much as they probably like to, but they've found a way to win and that's the most important thing," Scholes signed off.

With the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, the Red Devils will be back in action in a pre-season game against Leeds United on July 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)