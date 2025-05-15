New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Punjab Kings have drafted in New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The Punjab side was forced to seek a substitute for Ferguson as the Kiwi pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL with a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old had picked up the niggle during Punjab's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12 and exited the field after bowling just two balls.

"The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for Rs 2 Crore," said a BCCI release.

Jamieson had few fruitful outings of late for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in March and in the subsequent bilateral T20I series against Pakistan at home.

PBKS are on the cusp of reaching their first IPL playoffs since 2014 as they are now placed third on the table with 15 points with three matches remaining.

They will face the ousted Rajasthan Royals in their next match at Jaipur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis, who will replace wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler once the latter leaves for the England duties.

Buttler will not be available for the playoffs should the Titans enter that phase.

Mendis is joining the Gujarat outfit for Rs 75 lakh.

Patidar bats at nets

============

Ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a shot in the arm as skipper Rajat Patidar batted quite fluently at nets.

Patidar had suffered a finger injury during RCB's home game against Chennai Super Kings on May 3, and was advised to wear a splint to protect the finger.

Patidar could have missed at least two matches because of that injury but the extended break after the military conflict between India and Pakistan gave him some extra time to recuperate.

However, his availability for RCB's match against KKR on Saturday depends on further medical evaluation.

