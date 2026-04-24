New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer is just 61 runs away from joining the 4,000-run club in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Iyer could achieve this milestone during his side's IPL match against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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In 139 IPL matches, he has made 3,939 runs at an average of 34.85, with a strike rate of 135.26, including 30 fifties and a best score of 97*.

So far this season, Iyer has scored 208 runs in five innings at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 182.45, with three fours and a best score of 69*.

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For PBKS, Iyer has scored 812 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 176.90, with nine fifties and a best score of 97*.

Representing KKR from 2022-24, he made 752 runs in 29 matches and 28 innings at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of just over 140, with five fifties. His best score was 85.

Iyer's most years as a player were spent with DC, where he is the fourth-highest run-getter of all time, with 2,375 runs in 87 matches and innings at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of almost 124, including 16 fifties. His best score with the franchise was 96*. (ANI)

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