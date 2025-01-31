Karachi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed speculations of removing legendary cricketer Imran Khan's name from an enclosure at the recently renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Speculations were doing rounds that PCB had removed the name of the 1992 World Cup winning captain from one of the enclosures at the stadium due to current political situation.

“No names have been changed or removed on enclosures,” an official of the PCB said without taking any names, adding that names of all enclosures remain as before.

The Imran Khan enclosure, which is one of the VIP stands in the stadium, has been a permanent fixture at the venue since 1992.

