Mumbai, February 16: Gold rates (gold prices) in Pakistan remained steady on Monday, February 16, as local markets mirrored a period of consolidation in international bullion trade. According to data from the GoodReturns website, the rate for 24-carat gold stands at PKR 45,315.70 per gram, bringing the price for 10 grams to PKR 4,53,157. The stability follows a week of significant volatility driven by shifting expectations regarding US interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Check out the 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates today, February 16, in Pakistan.

Current Market Rates for 24K and 22K Gold

In the local Sarafa markets, the price for the more commonly traded 22-carat gold, often used for jewellery, is currently PKR 41,539.40 per gram (PKR 4,15,394 per 10 grams). Gold Rate Today, February 16, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

While prices remained unchanged compared to Sunday’s close, the yellow metal has seen a downward trend overall in February, declining by approximately 7.7 per cent from the record highs seen at the start of the month.

Weight 24K Gold Price (PKR) 22K Gold Price (PKR) 1 Gram PKR 45,315.70 PKR 41,539.40 8 Grams PKR 3,62,525.60 PKR 3,32,315.20 10 Grams PKR 4,53,157 PKR 4,15,394 100 Grams PKR 45,31,570 PKR 41,53,940

On the other hand, 18-carat gold is priced at PKR 33,986.80 per gram and PKR 3,39,868 per 10 grams.

Impact of International Trends

The local price of gold in Pakistan is heavily influenced by international spot prices and the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar. On Monday, global spot gold was trading near USD 4,986 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the current sideways movement to thin trading volumes, as major markets in the United States and China remain closed for public holidays. Investors are also engaging in profit-taking following a sharp price rally at the end of the previous week. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 16.

Local Demand and Investment Shifts

Despite the high prices, gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset for Pakistani investors seeking to hedge against currency devaluation. However, recent reports suggest a growing interest in silver among smaller investors. While gold has traditionally dominated the bridal jewellery market, the "skyrocketing" costs have led some consumers to opt for silver bars or recycled gold.

Retailers in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, noted that while the official rates are stable today, actual transaction prices at jewellery shops may vary slightly due to local taxes, making charges, and the city-specific demand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).