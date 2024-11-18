New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly refuted a story published by ESPNcricinfo, which claimed that Jason Gillespie was set to be removed as head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. According to the PCB, Gillespie will continue in his role, coaching the team for the upcoming two red-ball matches against South Africa.

ESPNcricinfo had reported that Gillespie would be replaced by Aaqib Javed across all formats. Gillespie, who has been serving as Pakistan's Test coach and interim coach for the white-ball teams, was reported to be relieved of his duties, with Aaqib, recently appointed as convenor of the men's cricket selection committee, likely to be named as his replacement.

The PCB has dismissed this story as completely false. Gillespie's tenure, though brief, has been marked by significant events. Back in April, Gillespie was named the head coach for Pakistan in Test cricket on a two-year contract. His coaching career with Pakistan began with a home defeat to Bangladesh but saw a remarkable turnaround when he led the team to a 2-1 series victory over England. Under his guidance, Pakistan also secured a historic ODI series win in Australia, their first in 22 years.

Under him, Pakistan recently beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series but they have already lost the three-match T20I series after losing in Brisbane and Sydney. The final T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on November 18 in Hobart.

Aaqib Javed has been rapidly rising through the ranks within Pakistani cricket. He was the long-time coach and director of cricket operations for Lahore Qalandars, leading them to two Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles. His strategies, including the implementation of spin-friendly pitches during the England series, earned him recognition within the PCB, leading to his appointment as convenor of the selection committee.

Despite the rumours and reports, the PCB's statement makes it clear that Gillespie will continue to play a pivotal role in the team's coaching setup, particularly for the crucial red-ball series against South Africa scheduled for December 26. (ANI)

