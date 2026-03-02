New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a hefty fine of PKR 5 million (approximately US$ 18,000) on each member of the national squad following their disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

This decision comes after Pakistan's early elimination from the tournament, marking the fourth consecutive ICC event where they've failed to make it to the semi-finals - a first in Pakistan's cricket history.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the fines are not for disciplinary reasons but specifically for what the board deems poor performance at the event. They were imposed immediately following Pakistan's match against India in the group stages, where a meek showing resulted in a 61-run defeat. They were further told that the fines may end up being waived off if Pakistan reached the tournament semi-finals.

Pakistan qualified for this final-four of the ongoing T20 WC, ran washed out their fixture against New Zealand, followed by a defeat to England. New Zealand's crushing win over Sri Lanka left them relying on other results and a huge victory over Sri Lanka to sneak into the last four.

However, Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka was much too narrow to prevent an early exit. The PCB administration have imposed punishments in the wake of disappointments at major tournaments.

Last year, PCB suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues. This decision was communicated by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed on September 29.

The suspension comes after Pakistan's narrow loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. (ANI)

