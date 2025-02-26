PCB’s Mohsin Naqvi Faces Call for Removal Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s Disastrous Show in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Men in Green needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand. However, on Monday, the relentless Kiwis took the Tigers down with a five-wicket win in Rawalpindi to seal their trip to the semi-finals with India.

Agency News ANI| Feb 26, 2025 10:58 AM IST
PCB’s Mohsin Naqvi Faces Call for Removal Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s Disastrous Show in ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo: ICC)

Mumbai, February 26: Pakistan's early exit in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has not only drawn widespread criticism against players but also landed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in hot waters with his position being held under scrutiny, Geo News reported. Hosts Pakistan, which got the opportunity to host an ICC tournament after a long gap of 29 years, was knocked out of the tournament in a matter of just 5 days leaving the fans of supporters of the team massively disappointed. Sana Mir Criticises Pakistan Cricket Team After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Says ‘Even Someone Like MS Dhoni Cannot Do Anything With This Side’.

National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician Omar Ayub expressed his disappointment with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and demanded the post.

Following the Green Brigade's exit from the ongoing marquee event, National Assembly Omar Ayub, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, blamed Mohsin Naqvi for the team's poor performance in the ongoing competition and requested the management to remove him from his position following "repeated failures," as reported by Geo News.

Pakistan's dreadful run in the ICC events continued after the defending champions lost two games on the trot in the group stage against New Zealand and India. The Men in Green needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand. However, on Monday, the relentless Kiwis took the Tigers down with a five-wicket win in Rawalpindi to seal their trip to the semi-finals with India. Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Pakistan After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Says ‘They Will Find It Hard To Beat India’s B Team’.

Pakistan's last group-stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 is against Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Rawalpindi. This match would be a dead rubber as both teams have already been knocked out of the tournament.  This is not the first time that the Mohammed Rizwan-led side has played such disappointing cricket in the mega-events. They were not able to perform in the last two ICC events as well.

In last year's T20 World Cup at the West Indies and United States, the Pakistan Cricket Team was knocked out of the tournament after the two consecutive losses in the group stage against United States and then against arch-rivals India. In the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India, the Men in Green were able to win just four out of the nine matches. They finished the tournament at fifth position with just eight points, again failing to make it to the knockouts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

