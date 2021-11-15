Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade said everyone had written off the team but the players believed they could win the T20 World Cup title.

Australia came on the back of some not so quality performances against the likes of Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup. Not many had predicted that the Aaron Finch-led side will reach the semi-finals of the event leave alone winning the title.

"It's huge. First T20 World Cup coming in, felt like a lot of people wrote us off early, but internally we spoke about how we could be the first team to achieve this for Australia. Something really, really special," said Wade after the match.

"More than my innings (against Pakistan), the partnership (with Stoinis) will stand out. We didn't realize we scored as many runs as we did. Today we were confident that if the boys could get off to a good start we can do this. Thankfully Mitch (Marsh), Davey and Maxi did it," he added.

Adam Zampa finished the T20 World Cup with 13 scalps and also as the highest wicket-taker for Australia.

The right-arm spinner said he knew the wickets would be slow so he tried to bowl according to his strength and best of his abilities.

"I just tried to bowl to my strength, to the best of my abilities. I knew the wickets are going to be slow. I bowled in some good times, we won tosses and bowled with a dry ball," said Zampa after the T20 World Cup win.

"Tried to get wickets and tried to defend when needed. A lot of credit to them (support staff). Preparation from their side has been great. This is their win as well," he added.

New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the summit clash as skipper Kane Williamson's stylish innings of 85 proved in vain in Dubai on Sunday. (ANI)

