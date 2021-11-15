Australia picked their maiden title of T20 World Cup 2021 with a stunning 8-wicket win over New Zealand. It was David Warner who won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 289 runs with an average of 48.16. But this decision didn't seem to go down well with the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Sherfane Rutherford and many other Pakistani fans who took to social media and slammed the decision by the ICC. After the finals between Australia and New Zealand, the award was given away to the Australian opener. David Warner Wins Player of The Tournament At T20 World Cup 2021, Check List of Players Who Walked Away With This Award in Previous Editions of WC.

Babar Azam had scored 303 runs and with this became the first batsman to score 300 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021. Needless to say that the Pakistani fans were upset with this decision of making Warner the Player of the Tournament. Shoaib Akhtar labelled the decision as unfair whereas, Sherfane Rutherford was shocked by the development. A famous Pakistani sports journalist also commented on the development. Now, check out the reactions below.

Shoaib Akhtar:

Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

Sherfane Rutherford

i am shocked Babar Azam is not Player of the tournament tired decision 🤷🏾‍♂️👎🏾@babarazam258 #T20WorldCup — Sherfane Rutherford (@SRutherford_50) November 14, 2021

Another one

David Warner player of the tournament: Innings 7 Runs 289 Average 48.16 Fifties 3 Babar Azam: Innings 6 Runs 303 Average 60.60 Fifties 4#T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 14, 2021

Last one

Babar Azam was player of the tournament. It doesn't matter what the ICC say. — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) November 15, 2021

Real King

With this, David Warner scored 53 runs and made the chase of 173 runs look quite easy against New Zealand. It would be safe to say that Warner led the Australian team to a stunning win.

