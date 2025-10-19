New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): India's foreign trap shooting coach Peter Wilson kept his word in a rather interesting way, by shaving his head after Zoravar Singh Sandhu clinched a historic bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2025 held in Athens on Friday, according to Olympics.com.

Wilson, one of the most respected figures in global shotgun shooting, had pledged before the tournament that he would shave his head if any of his trainees returned home with a medal. Zoravar's bronze medal ensured the coach had to follow through with his vow, marking a unique celebration of the achievement.

The 48-year-old Indian shooter's accomplishment was momentous, marking India's first medal in men's trap at the World Championships since 2006. It also became only the third individual men's trap medal in the country's history at the World Championship level. Prior to Zoravar, the legendary Karni Singh had won a silver in 1962, and Manavjeet Singh Sandhu secured a gold in 2006.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu's performance has already been hailed as a significant boost for India's shooting prospects. It serves as an early testament to the success of Peter Wilson's tenure as India's trap shooting coach, a role he took up in March this year.

The British Olympian and former world record holder, Wilson, won the Olympic gold medal in double trap at the London 2012 Games and was appointed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) with an eye on preparing the Indian team for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. (ANI)

