The Australia national cricket team defeated the India national cricket team by seven wickets (DLS method) in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. It was a comprehensive performance from Australia to win the contest against Team India and take a 1-0 lead. Earlier, the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 was reduced to 26 overs due to frequent interruptions of rain. None of the Indian batters crossed the 40-run mark. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Arshdeep Singh Dismiss Australia Opener Cheaply During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill failed to score runs with the bat as Australia completely outplayed India. The Men in Blue need to regroup quickly and bounce back in the upcoming second ODI, which will be held in Adelaide on October 23. Meanwhile, fans can find out the entire scorecard of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 here.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill Struggled With the Bat For India

After being asked to bat first on a spicy Perth surface, Team India were restricted to 136-9 in 26 overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are making their international comeback, had a horrible outing with the bat. Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill didn't find many runs with the bat. It was wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who took their side to cross the 130-run mark.

Sharma made 8 runs, Gill departed after scoring 10, and Kohli made an 8-ball duck - his first against Australia in ODIs at their den. Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer (11) and Washington Sundar (10), as Indian batters, failed to find any momentum with the bat against a top-class bowling attack of Australia. Nitish Kumar Reddy Makes ODI Debut in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, Receives Cap from Rohit Sharma (See Pics).

However, Rahul (38), Axar (31) and Reddy (19*) guided their side to an under-par score. It was a dominant display of bowling for Australia. Mitchell Starc (1/22), Josh Hazlewood (2/20), Nathan Ellis (1/29), Mitchell Owen (2/20) and Matthew Kuhnemann (2/26) had brilliant outings with the ball.

Mitchell Marsh's Guide Australia to an Easy Win

The revised DLS target for Australia was 131 runs in 26 overs. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the chase from the front. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 46 runs off 52 deliveries as the hosts registered a dominating seven-wicket win. For India, the positives will be Arshdeep Singh, who removed opener Travis Head and had a decent outing with the ball.

