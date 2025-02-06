Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amateur Anant Singh Ahlawat, who hails from the Panchkula Golf Club, carded a solid four-under 67 to storm into a two-shot lead at a total of 15-under 198 after round three of the Final Qualifying Stage at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

According to a PGTI press release, round ound one leader Divyansh Dubey (68) of Pune and round two leader Ankur Chadha (70) of Gurugram were placed tied second at totals of 13-under 200.

The 28-year-old Anant Singh Ahlawat (67-64-67), who was overnight second and one shot off the lead, began the day with a couple of great bunker shots that set up birdies for him on the second and fourth holes and negated his bogey on the third hole, the release said.

Anant, a winner of five amateur titles including two at Golmuri, then added four more birdies to his card at the cost of another bogey. Ahlawat, who was ranked India No. 2 on the amateur circuit last year and represented India at the Nomura Cup in 2024, drove the par-4 12th green on Thursday and also made a 15-feet conversion on the 16th. He scores birdies on all the four par-5s.

Anant, a former All India Amateur Champion and National Games Gold Medalist, said: "I've been striking it well through the week and have an average of 15 to 16 greens in regulation so far in this event. The putting has also been sharp as I made 32 putts today and 29 in round two. Importantly, I've dropped just four bogeys so far this week. I have enjoyed great success at Golmuri having won two of my amateur titles here including my first title and one last year. So, I feel quite at home playing at Golmuri. That is a big advantage going into the final round."

Divyansh Dubey came up with an eagle, three birdies and a double-bogey during his round of 68 while Ankur Chadha's round of 70 featured three birdies and two bogeys.

At the end of round four, the top 32 players (+ ties) will earn their full cards for the 2025 PGTI season. (ANI)

