Adelaide [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday announced that opening batsman Phil Salt will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Having made his debut last year, the right-handed batsman scored 361 runs at a strike-rate of 164, smashing 45 boundaries and 12 sixes and registering four half-centuries during the campaign.

"We are very pleased to have Phil returning to Adelaide for another BBL season. As quality a person as he is a cricketer, he adds plenty to our side on and off the field, and we are delighted he will be joining us again," said Strikers Head Coach Jason Gillespie.

Salt's best BBL performance came against Brisbane Heat in January of this year, when he crunched an unbeaten 67 from just 38 deliveries at Adelaide Oval to secure a victory with 55 balls to spare.

"Last year being my first in the Big Bash was very enjoyable and the standard of cricket was immediately on show," said Salt.

"When the opportunity came to again be part of the BBL and the Strikers, it's just something you can't turn down," he added.

The Strikers' maiden game in the showpiece event is against Hobart Hurricanes in Tasmania on December 13, with the first home game scheduled against the Scorchers on December 28. (ANI)

