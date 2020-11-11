Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the national squad of Pakistan for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Pakistan will play three-match T20I series against New Zealand and a couple of Test games. Shoaib Malik and Asad Shafid have also been dropped from the series. The team had announced a 35-member squad for the upcoming tour. Post this, Amir took to social media and took a dig at Mohammad Amir. Ever since Misbah Ul Haq has become the coach of the team, Amir has not made his place in the team after the 2019 World Cup. He was last seen playing for Pakistan in the CWC 2019 in England. Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir Excluded From Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Tour.

Apparently, a fan on social media must have asked him about his ouster from the team. Amir who has always spoken his mind this time also was quite candid and the response was quite a burning one. He said that only Misbah can answer the question of his ouster. Babar Azam leading the team for the upcoming series.

Mohammad Amir's tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistani Cricket Board had earlier stated that they preferred the younger lot for the upcoming series and thus the two-Malik and Amir have been dropped from the squad. “Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir are not part of the white-ball matches as for this tour we have opted to invest, develop and focus on the promising and emerging players who are likely to be available to Pakistan for all formats,” stated Misbah in the press release sent out by the PCB.

