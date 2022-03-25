New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday clarified that it had arranged for physiotherapists to help Bajrang Punia at the national camp but the star grappler had refused to take their services.

Bajrang on Thursday claimed that he has been doing his rehabilitation on his own after struggling to get a dedicated physio.

The Tokyo Games bronze medallist had also admitted that physios were available at national camp but his coach Sujeet Maan had said that personal attention was required for a wrestler like Bajrang since physios have to attend a lot of wrestlers.

"...as per the request from Mr Bajrang Punia, the physiotherapist was sanctioned boarding and lodging at the SAI Sonipat center at cost to government.

"Since Dr Anand Kumar was not relieved by his department, therefore, WFI arranged another physiotherapist for Mr Bajrang. The WFI selected 2 physiotherapists and they visited SAI Centre on trial basis but Mr Bajrang denied taking their services.

"The WFI with the approval of SAI has also provided 2 physiotherapists at STC, Sonepat where the National Camp is going on," a release issued by WFI said.

Bajrang had expressed interest in training with Railways' Anand Dubey but the institution has a policy of not to spare staff for personal engagements.

WFI also said that it tried to get Dubey's services for Bajrang.

"The WFI immediately sent a proposal to SAI TOPS for approval which was later approved by the Competent Authority and a letter was issued by SAI & WFI to Secretary, Railway Sports Promotion Board for the release and attachment of Mr Anand Kumar with Bajrang," it said.

However Dubey never joined Bajrang.

WFI also gave details how Bajrang has been supported with the help of government before and after the Tokyo Games.

