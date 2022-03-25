World champions France play an international friendly at home against African giants Ivory Coast. The Les Bleus head into the contest on the back of a five-game winning run and their world-class players look in fine form. One of the cause of concern for manager Didier Deschamps is that his team have not played any football since beating Finland back in November. Opponents Ivory Coast featured in the African Cup of nations and did not have the best of the competition. Defeat at the hands of Egypt in the round of 16 was a blow but the team will be raring to take go against a top side. BYJU'S Announced as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Benjamin Pavard will miss the game after testing positive for the coronavirus and is forced to quarantine. N’Golo Kante is another big miss for the hosts with the Chelsea midfielder withdrawing from the squad owing to personal reasons. Theo Hernandez is set to feature in the starting eleven in place of the injured Lucas Digne. Cristopher Nkunku will push for a first start for France with Karim Benzema injured. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are automatic picks in the playing eleven for France.

Sebastien Haller will be the lone man up front for Ivory Coast and he will be eager to replicate his club form at the international stage. Wilifred Zaha should start the game on the bench with Franck Kessie and Max-Alain Gardel preferred in the playing eleven. Nicolas Pepe has found game time hard to come by at Arsenal and will look to make the most of his game time at the international stage.

When Is France vs Ivory Coast Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue

France vs Ivory Coast international friendly match will be played at Stade Velodrome on March 26, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Ivory Coast, International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch France vs Ivory Coast international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is France vs Ivory Coast, International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of France vs Ivory Coast international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

France will dominate Ivory Coast from the onset and should secure an easy 3-1 win at the end of ninety minutes.

