Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 18(ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan played out a high octane Final, but the Panthers ensured that they stayed in the lead for the most part of the match and eventually won the match 33-29 to emerge as champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

V Ajith, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best players for Jaipur with six points each on the night.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: It is a Final Between Two Big Nations in Football, Says France Captain Hugo Lloris.

Pankaj Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the match as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 3-1. However, the Jaipur side fought back and levelled the scores at 3-3. But Gaurav Khatri tackled Arjun Deshwal and helped the Pune side regain the lead at 5-4 in the 9th minute. Thereafter, V Ajith stepped up his game as Jaipur levelled the scores at 6-6.

Thereafter, both sides played out a neck-and-neck contest until Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up a raid and a tackle point in quick succession and helped Pune take the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute. However, Ajith caught out Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri to help Jaipur put their noses in front at 12-10 in the 19th minute. The Panthers managed to hold the lead at 14-12 at the stroke of half-time.

Also Read | Walid Regragui, Morocco Coach, Says I'm Certain an African Team Will Win the World Cup in the Next 15 Years.

The Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an all-out in the 22nd minute to take a substantial lead at 18-13. However, Akash Shinde pulled off a multi-point raid and Pune tackled Ajith soon after to get within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 17-18. But Ankush tackled Akash Shinde and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, Aditya Shinde caught out Ankush and Sahul Kumar to keep Pune in the game at 20-23.

But Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar pulled off a couple of brilliant tackle points as the Panthers continued to stay in the lead at 27-22 in the 34th minute. However, the Pune side didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute and stayed in the contest at 25-29. Thereafter, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith and Aditya Shinde effected a raid, but Puneri still couldn't find a way to level the scores as Jaipur led at 31-29 in the dying minutes of the game. The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second Pro Kabaddi League title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)